Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

DPS provides insight on Gov. Abbott’s order to return migrants to border

DPS provides insight on Governor Abbott's orders
DPS provides insight on Governor Abbott's orders(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s new insight into Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order that directs Texas National Guardsman and DPS Troopers to arrest illegal immigrants and take them back to the border.

Abbott put the new order into effect on July 7.

According to the governor, the order was made due to the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42 and the Remain in Mexico Program.

DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez says that they are already starting the process of returning migrants to the border.

Olivarez says when they see a group of migrants at a remote location waiting for Border Patrol, DPS picks them up and takes them to a safe location.

“There’s restrooms and we can provide water, where there’s shade, and of course we take them to the ports of entry where we have a safety inspection there and then we can call us Border Patrol, they’ll show up and take custody of them so that’s what we’re doing in terms of the bus situation.”

Southwest border encounters are at an all-time high.

So far this year, there have been more than 1.7 illegal crossings.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth
Nelson Creek fire
Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit calls for reinstatement of county road engineer

Latest News

Fire leads to evacuations in Henderson County Tuesday
Henderson County firefighters released from hospital after smoke inhalation
Hudson Fire Department
Stop the Bleed training event coming to Lufkin August 4
SFA began its private pilot training course in 2021.
WebXtra: SFA students earn wings with pilot program
SFA began its private pilot training course in 2021.
WebXtra: SFA students earn wings with pilot program
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County