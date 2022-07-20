Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI

Edrick Peterson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle on Wednesday morning.

DPS says a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Highway 6 near Westward Ho when it crashed into a DPS Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on the shoulder with activated lights, helping a stranded driver. The Focus drove onto the shoulder and partially in the ditch, hitting the DPS vehicle, according to a release.

The driver of the DPS vehicle was assisting the driver of the stranded vehicle and was not inside the Tahoe at the time of the crash. A passenger inside the DPS vehicle was a Texas Department of Transportation employee and was treated on the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Edrick Peterson, 31, of Navasota, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for his injuries. Peterson was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

