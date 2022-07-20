Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

East Texas exterminators busy as heat drives insects indoors

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This blistering East Texas heat has all of us trying to stay cool indoors anytime we can, and there are other things that want to get inside our homes as well.

For Jared Lundmark, business is booming, which may not be good news for the rest of us. He’s an exterminator with Jennings Pest Control.

“We’re extremely busy. July is probably the busiest month of the year for us. Constantly getting calls,” he says.

The reason? The blistering heat plays a role in driving insects into homes.

“100 plus degrees for 20 days and no rain. Things like ants, cockroaches, even wasps, yellow-jackets, bees, they’re all trying to come in to either get water, and or cool off. Ants especially,” says Texas A&M entomologist Janet Hurley.

“Its just so hot, so dry, it’s going to happen. Food, water and shelter. For insects it’s the same. Which is a disadvantage for people,” Lundmark says.

And water, or the lack of, is the main driver.

“Until we start getting rain like we’re all hoping for, unfortunately seeing pests inside your home is going to be a common thing,” he says.

But an exterminator does half his work on the outside of homes. And in 100 plus degree temperature heat, they’ve got to be careful, as well.

An extensive outside treatment is essential for effective pest control. And with August coming, things may get even busier for exterminators.

“We’re not only looking at August, we’re looking at September, until it cools down. It’s going to be an ongoing battle,” says Lundmark.

He says professional pest control does not last forever, and does periodically need to be repeated to be effective.

A tip for homeowners: Seal up any cracks or spaces between doors, windows and baseboards, which is likely where insects get in.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County
The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth
Nelson Creek fire
Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

Longview ISD School Bus
Longview ISD plans to make bus routes more efficient
Heat Causing Pests To Invade
East Texas exterminators busy as heat drives insects indoors
Covid in East Texas
COVID-19 numbers in East Texas highest since March
Kermit Gabel
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life