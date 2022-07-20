East Texas exterminators busy as heat drives insects indoors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This blistering East Texas heat has all of us trying to stay cool indoors anytime we can, and there are other things that want to get inside our homes as well.

For Jared Lundmark, business is booming, which may not be good news for the rest of us. He’s an exterminator with Jennings Pest Control.

“We’re extremely busy. July is probably the busiest month of the year for us. Constantly getting calls,” he says.

The reason? The blistering heat plays a role in driving insects into homes.

“100 plus degrees for 20 days and no rain. Things like ants, cockroaches, even wasps, yellow-jackets, bees, they’re all trying to come in to either get water, and or cool off. Ants especially,” says Texas A&M entomologist Janet Hurley.

“Its just so hot, so dry, it’s going to happen. Food, water and shelter. For insects it’s the same. Which is a disadvantage for people,” Lundmark says.

And water, or the lack of, is the main driver.

“Until we start getting rain like we’re all hoping for, unfortunately seeing pests inside your home is going to be a common thing,” he says.

But an exterminator does half his work on the outside of homes. And in 100 plus degree temperature heat, they’ve got to be careful, as well.

An extensive outside treatment is essential for effective pest control. And with August coming, things may get even busier for exterminators.

“We’re not only looking at August, we’re looking at September, until it cools down. It’s going to be an ongoing battle,” says Lundmark.

He says professional pest control does not last forever, and does periodically need to be repeated to be effective.

A tip for homeowners: Seal up any cracks or spaces between doors, windows and baseboards, which is likely where insects get in.

