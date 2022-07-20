Henderson County firefighters released from hospital after smoke inhalation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three firefighters were hospitalized on Tuesday after working a fire in Gun Barrel City.

The firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation. They have been released and are in good condition today, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

Renberg said that other than a few smaller areas of reignition, the fires that burned over 1,000 acres last night remain under control today.

Previous reporting: 3 firefighters hospitalized during Henderson County fires

