Houston teen chased by dog dies after being hit by pickup truck

JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 16-year-old died after he was run over by a vehicle while being chased by a dog in Harris County.

Omar Ghawtah ,16, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said Ghawtah was being chased by a dog at approximately 10:47 p.m. on July 19 in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine when he ran onto the roadway and was fatally struck.

The driver of the truck did not stop to offer help and fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Silverado is white and could be the model produced in between 2007 and 2014.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

