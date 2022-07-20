Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hudson Search and Rescue adds high tech drone to toolbox

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A new $6,000 drone was unveiled at the Hudson Search and Rescue meeting tonight. The drone has several attachments that can be added to help in different situations. The drone will be able to locate missing people in dense areas by using its infrared technology. That same technology can be used to locate hot spots when responding to fires.

“It is a tool in our toolbox that is a force multiplier,” Hudson Search and Rescue President Mike Stephens said. “We are able to use it when manpower is low as well as a safety tool to keep our guys safe when we keep them out of an area where it is not safe to go into even as a first responder.”

The drone has about one and a half hours of flight time fully charged.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

