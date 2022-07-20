‘Jacks welcome high expectations entering 2022 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The message was clear from the SFA contingent at WAC media Day: The Jacks are playing for a title.

SFA head coach Colby Carthel was joined by wide receiver Xavier Gipson and linebacker Brevin Randell at the event in the Woodlands on Tuesday. The team is picked to win the WAC and their is a good reason. Most of the starters are back on offense and defense with the team building a solid core group of players in the trenches. Add in the dynamic duo of Trae Self and Xavier Gipson on offense and a hard hitting linebacker group and you have a team that is considered to be in the top 10 of the FCS ranks.

“Good teams are led by coaches. great teams are led by players,” Carthel said. “That is where we got our program to. That is why we have the preseason expectations and the lofty goals we have set for ourselves. Now it is payday. The season is what you work year round for. "

When Carthel took over the team, the Jacks were set to finish last in the Southland Conference. He has built up his team through his first recruiting class that included Self and Gipson. The team has grown with the coaches in Nacogdoches. Gipson attributed the growth to how the team acts both on and off the field.

“It starts off the field,” Gipson said. “We just hold each other accountable. We make sure we do not make a lot of mistakes off the field and they translate on the field. "

SFA came a field goal short of winning the WAC last season. the team has used that as motivation in the off season. The one thing you will not see is a player acting like they run the show. The leaders on the team have set an example that the final score is the only thing that matters.

“Collectively as a whole we do not have anyone that wows with the stats,” linebacker Brevin Randell said. “Everyone is such a ball hawk. Everyone has a role and energy is contagious. "

SFA will open the season on ESPN on August 27 with the annual FCS kickoff in Birmingham, Alabama against Jacksonville State.

