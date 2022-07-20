Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Remaining hot with some low-end rain chances creeping back in as we close out the week

Excessive Heat Warnings will continue into the evening hours before slight rain chances return by weeks' end.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Angelina County Airport south of Lufkin broke a daily high temperature record today by topping out over 103-degrees.

We do have Red Flag Warnings in place for Houston and Trinity counties until 10 p.m.

Excessive Heat Warnings are still in place for much of deep east Texas through 7 p.m. this evening to account for our heat indices peaking out above 110-degrees at times this afternoon.

With triple digit heat expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future, please continue to take those heat precautions seriously be limiting time outdoors, staying hydrated, and listening to your body. 

If there is a small glimmer of hope, it comes on Thursday and Friday as the heat dome will retreat further to our west, allowing some minor disturbances to rotate in our direction, offering us small chances to be on the receiving end of some cooling showers and isolated thunderstorms.

We have the rain chance at 20% on Thursday before going up to 30% on Friday.  This could look similar to the setup we had about a week ago in which any shower or storm complexes that form to our north and east have a chance to rotate through the Piney Woods, giving us some minor heat relief and provide those parched lawns with a drink of water.

Despite the small-rain chances for the end of the week, we do fully anticipate daytime highs to still reach the century mark.

There is some cautious optimism that next week may feature some isolated, daily downpours returning to our region as the heat dome weakens considerably and shifts away from Texas. 

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

