Stop the Bleed training event coming to Lufkin August 4

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department will co-sponsor an event with the Hudson Fire Department Search and Rescue team to offer a free ‘Stop the Bleed’ event.

It will take place on August 4 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Stop the bleed campaign is a nation wide effort to train civilians how to help in a traumatic event so lives can be saved before EMS arrives on scene.

With active shooters and large wrecks is where this really comes in handy for the public,” SAR team president Mike Stephens said. “It is a second backup to knowing CPR. You have about three to five minutes for someone that is hemorrhaging severely to stop that bleed and knowing how to do that can save somebody you know. maybe a loved one, a family member. "

To register you can email SAR@HudsonFireRescue.org

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.