Texas A&M Forest Service shares what it takes to fight wildfires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As fires rage and the heat continues, crews are working around the clock to keep Texans safe. Erin O’Connor a Program Specialist at Texas A&M Forest Service joined First News at Four to discuss the unusually high number of fires this summer.

O’Conner explained what it takes to fight the blazes, starting with coordination between local and state fire departments. They use heavy equipment such as dozers to remove vegetation from the area.

They “remove that vegetation so that when the fire hits that fuel break, or that bare mineral soil, the fire will stop at that point,” she said.

Aircraft are also utilized to contain fires. They currently have 38 aircraft in the state.

They also do what’s called fighting fire with fire, “so we can set a tactical burn where the two fires will kind of compete for resources and burn into each other, effectively putting the fire out,” O’Conner revealed.

The crews also receive help from Texas Intrastate Mutual Aid System and get equipment and personnel from out-of-state forest agencies. While these firefighters do everything they can to stop these blazes it is important for residents to do their part as well.

According to O’Conner, 90 percent of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans and their activities. She advises people to be diligent and check with their local county for burn bans or burn restrictions.

“Keep in mind certain things like not parking in tall dry grass, making sure you have a water source nearby, and if you’re doing any type of welding or working with your heavy equipment just again be mindful of the conditions,” O’Conner said.

