WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches continues renovation of historic church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) Jessica Sowell, the Assistant Community Director for the City of Nacogdoches, speaks on the history of the Zion Hill Baptist Church. The historic church was built in the early 1900s and was given to the city in the 80s. Use of the building has been sparse, given the lack of air conditioning, but the City of Nacogdoches has been renovating the church for years to use for a wide array of events.

