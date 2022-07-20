Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Day today. Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for most of East Texas.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Wednesday is starting off quite warm again, in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Due to the dangerous heat set for East Texas, today is a First Alert Weather Day. This Wednesday will be very hot and mostly dry with highs ranging from 100 to 105. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for all of East Texas today as heat indices could climb up to 110 degrees in some places. Please drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors. As always, keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets and ALWAYS look in the back seat of your vehicle before locking and leaving. Thankfully, a weak cold front stalling along the Red River will bring a chance at showers and isolated storms on Thursday and potentially Friday, knocking highs down into the upper 90s to 101 degrees with some additional cloud cover. To safely set expectations, if this front fizzles out and we do not receive any scattered rain/extra cloud cover, then temperatures will likely remain unchanged. Regardless of what happens Thursday, lower 100s will be likely Saturday, Sunday, and the start of next week as high pressure continues to dominate the southern United States. Friends, please stay cool and hydrated.

