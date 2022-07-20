Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire has broken out in Nacogdoches County.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, the fire is in the Etoile area of the county on Farm to Market Road FM 226. A powerline and nearby field are on fire. Reports are unclear as to the scale of the fire.

The Texas Forest Service is responding to the fire, in addition to volunteer fire departments from Etoile, Rivercrest and Fuller Springs.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth
Nelson Creek fire
Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit calls for reinstatement of county road engineer

Latest News

SFA began its private pilot training course in 2021.
WebXtra: SFA students earn wings with pilot program
KTRE's Mariela Gonzales gives a live update from Nacogdoches Police Department's Teen Academy.
Nacogdoches Police Department teen academy
Zion Hill Baptist Church
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches continues renovation of historic church
Zion Hill Baptist Church
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches continues renovation of historic church