Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Chalk Mountain Fire has burned more than 6,700 acres and is only 10 percent contained

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -The Chalk Mountain Fire has burned more than 6,700 acres near Glen Rose and is only 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

In a press conference Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott stated “there being 60 homes evacuated, about 40 homes that were threatened, 16 homes that were destroyed and five that were damaged.”

The Somervell County Expo Center is open and available for residents affected by the fire with food and sleeping arrangements.

FM 205 from CR 1008 to FM 51 is currently closed due to fire activity in the area. CR1004, CR1005, and CR1008 from FM205 to CR1007 are also closed.

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Fire Service)

“A reduction in fire behavior along with successful aerial support yesterday allowed crews time to focus on constructing line on both the west and east flanks of the fire.,” said Texas A&M Fire service.

A line has been completed from the fire’s southern tip up along the fire’s edges to FM 205.

In timbered areas, the fire has been spotting up to 200 yards past the fire perimeter, with the fire moving up to a half mile an hour. In lighter fuels, such as grass and juniper, the fire has been moving about a mile and a half an hour.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery
Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery
A portion of South First Street in Lufkin is blocked by a truck's trailer load.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed by Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary (left), and Adriana...
‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin
Kids draw on the sidewalk at Lufkin's first-ever Art Chalk Day.
WebXtra: Inaugural Art Chalk Day in Lufkin brings creativity out in the open
Kids draw on the sidewalk at Lufkin's first-ever Art Chalk Day.
WebXtra: Inaugural Art Chalk Day in Lufkin brings creativity out in the open