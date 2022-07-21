Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Eagle Pass CBP Officers seize over $300,000 in Heroin

Packages containing nearly 12 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of...
Packages containing nearly 12 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge intercepted $306,600 worth of alleged black tar heroin on July 12.

CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered an adult man U.S. citizen driving a vehicle making entry from Mexico whose vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment.

After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered the packages concealed within the vehicle that contained packages contained approximately 12 pounds of alleged heroin.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated an investigation and one arrest was made.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

