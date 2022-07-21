Garrison ISD construction updates on track for 2023

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Construction on a new high school building and multipurpose facility is on track at Garrison ISD, but renovations will be ongoing as students return in the fall.

The multipurpose facility will include a space for fine arts and a new gym. The project was the result of a bond vote passed with 90% approval. Superintendent Reid Spivey says supply chain issues have affected progress slightly, but he is happy with where the construction currently stands.

“We are really excited about that,” said Spivey. “A few days ago they started hanging the steel so if you look as you’re passing you can see the uprights and roof starting to go up and so they have told me that within the next week or two they will start laying the blocks so we are really excited about the progress and it seems to be moving along pretty quickly.”

Spivey says he has been told that the best case scenario is that the project will be ready in May of 2023

