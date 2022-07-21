Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump

Kinzinger and panel expected to reveal what Trump was doing as the Capitol attack unfolded.
Adam Kinzinger quote
Adam Kinzinger quote(CBS News: Face the Nation)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the past six hearings, the American people have learned what led up to January 6th. Now, they’ll learn what Donald Trump was doing while the attack on the Capitol was unfolding.

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said “the president didn’t do very much, but gleefully watch television.”

Kinzinger says it was as an angry mob breached the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“What was he not doing in trying to stop what was unfolding at the Capitol,” said Molly Reynolds, a Senior Fellow for the Brookings Institution.

Reynolds is researching the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Reynolds says as one of two Republicans on the panel, Kinzinger has played a prominent role in revealing former President Donald Trump’s potential role in the attack.

“He’s been the lead questioner in a couple of these hearings,” said Reynolds. “A very public face. A public part of this investigation.”

Reynolds says she isn’t sure if Kinzinger will take a lead role in Thursday’s questioning, or if this will officially be the panel’s last primetime hearing.

“There’s a possibility that they’ll come back in the fall and want to do more hearings to investigate,” said Reynolds. “They’re continuing to learn more things.”

In his CBS interview, Kinzinger also said if he was a president sworn to defend the Constitution, he would have been going ballistic trying to save the Capitol, and that Trump did the opposite.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Brette Kohring
Barnes out at Angelina College, Kohring named head coach

Latest News

Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Domestic violence through family phone plans: how lawmakers are stepping up to help tech abuse survivors
After the federal right to abortion was overturned, Democrats say they want marriage equality...
Same-sex marriage protection on bumpy path forward in Senate
President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
Biden unveils executive action plan on climate
A blogger who received campaign funds from U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, lobbed racist...
Blogger with ties to Vicente Gonzalez lobs racist attack at Texas congressional opponent Mayra Flores