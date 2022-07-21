Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
John, 15, maintains “life is beautiful” attitude amid quest for forever family

John gives hearty laugh while discussing bright future dreams
John gives hearty laugh while discussing bright future dreams(Source: Erika Holland KLTV)
By Erika Holland
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “I can go for the skies,” John, 15, said as he soared through the air at iJump Tyler Trampoline Park. “I can do a lot more things than I imagine.”

For a teenager of the foster care system, John is as positive and spirited as they come.

“Basketball was a good [choice] for me because it’s more energetic,” John explained while impressively landing multiple slam-dunks in a row.

As a sophomore, John still has several more years to find the one thing he knows is out there for him: a family. He told us the only requirement is parents who will love him forever.

“That just looks like a family looking for an opportunity,” John said. “That opportunity could mean a lifetime for me.”

John already has biological siblings of his own but he said he’s always looking for more.

“I don’t mind them,” John said with a daydreaming smile. “It’s better for me to have like a little kid for my own self.”

John, 15, poses for new DFPS headshot
John, 15, poses for new DFPS headshot(Source: DFPS)

John’s unbreakable spirit sheds light on his unique and authentic wisdom at such a young age. That bright light is easy is see through his contagious sense of humor.

While he awaits the opportunity to fufill the role of a family leader, sibling, and son, John says his positive mindset will keep pushing him forward.

“I hope for me to go to college, get a job, maybe get a wife, but let’s not worry about that,” said John. “Let’s just worry about the good things that happen in life. For all the things [happening], life is going good.”

To learn more about John, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 89172

