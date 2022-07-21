Nacogdoches Police Department hosts 2nd annual teen academy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is introducing teenagers to law enforcement personnel and providing basic understanding of police work. Students in grades 7 through 12 gathered at the Judy B. McDonald public library to get an inside look at law enforcement.

“This gives the kids an opportunity to meet first responders, meet volunteers that are here to answer any questions that they may have; (it) does not have to be about law enforcement,” said Sergeant Brett Ayers on creating a low-stress space for the students to feel comfortable to speak with their community’s first responders.

The kids divided into two groups and took part in the day’s activities. A mock crime scene was on display where they learned what kind of evidence will help them solve who would be the person of interest. Evidence technicians explained what different fingerprints may mean. They also took a test on multitasking to see if they are fit for the job of a dispatcher

Nacogdoches P.D. also partnered with multiple agencies such as TXDOT and provided a ‘rollover’ demonstration to stress the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Their dummy, ‘Leroy,’ showed what can happen when wearing it incorrectly.

“Your future is wide open. So go do it. Be the change makers, be the leaders of our next generation,” said founder of Allie’s Way, Jamie White. She spoke to the teens to raise awareness and to prevent distracting driving.

Sgt. Ayers said the teen academy is designed as a fun learning environment for students to gain knowledge and figure out what career they may want to lean into.

“We have a lot of kids that want to go into a bunch of different career paths, and we just want to be there and to assist them with making good decisions and develop them into future leaders that we know that they can be,” he said.

All 55 kids in attendance received an award for completing the academy.

