New homeless shelter to open in Lufkin next week

The Lewis Motel in Lufkin, Texas has housed people throughout the last few decades, but now it’s making a huge change in how it will house people in the future.

For the last three months the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry have been hard at work converting the motel for a shelter for the homeless on 907 Kurth Drive in Lufkin.

It will accept anyone with a need for a shelter over their head.

“My mother and father had a vision of helping people,” Virginia Lewis, daughter of the owners who donated the motel to the ministry, said. “We didn’t know it’d grow to this but we are more than willing to help the apostle and her workers to help make this into a beautiful and helpful project.”

Angel Nicholas Joseph, an apostle for the ministry, has been opening shelters for the under privileged since 2011. That’s when she opened her first shelter in her hometown of Marerro, Louisiana.

“We’re looking for the homeless,” Joseph said. “We’re getting beds together to house the homeless. We’ll take care of those who are sick. We’re gonna help those that need help in the community. We’ll be the hands and the feet of our Lord and Savior.

She’s now expanded from Louisiana to Mississippi and Texas, and a chance meeting in New Orleans with a Lufkin native brought her to the area for her newest project.

“God is saying something to me about Lufkin,” Joseph said. “Lufkin needs his hands and his feet to go along with those who are already its trailblazers.”

The shelter is near complete and is set to begin housing its first residents Monday July, 25. Those who need transportation to the shelter can get in touch and transportation with the shelters van will pick them up for transport.

And it all started with the Lewis family and their love for the community in Lufkin.

“We do this out of our love for people,” Lewis said. “And the love my mother and father have for people. And now we’re passing the baton.”

Anyone who would like to donate or get involved with the shelter can call Angel Joseph at (504) 874-2399 for more details.

