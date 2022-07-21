Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

