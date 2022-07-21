Slightly better rain chances enter the picture as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time in a week, we had some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across east Texas. The rain activity has combined with the added cloud cover to keep a lid on our temperatures today.

Heat Advisories are still in place for much of deep east Texas through 7 p.m. this evening to account for our heat indices topping out above 105-degrees at times this afternoon. These Heat Advisories have already been extended through tomorrow since heat indices will still have a good chance of topping out over that 105-degree threshold.

Today’s scattered downpours were associated with a disturbance rotating around the eastern periphery of the heat ridge. With this boundary still hanging around for Friday, we have upped the rain chances to 40%. These better odds for rain should be enough to hold our temperatures below the century mark on Friday afternoon.

We will be drying out this weekend as rain chances diminish, leading to the return of triple digit heat area wide to east Texas.

There is some cautious optimism that next week may feature some isolated, daily downpours returning to our region as the heat dome weakens considerably and shifts away from Texas. It would still be hot, but at least we could get rid of the excessive heat and perhaps see some daily downpours coming into play along the sea breeze front.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch in the next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

