Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Scattered rain possible

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Heat Advisory in effect today.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Thursday may be off to a warm start in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but some changes are on the way to help with the heat this afternoon! A stalled cold front along the Red River will likely send an outflow boundary through East Texas, helping scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop throughout the day, as well as bringing some slightly cooler air our way. Temperatures will still likely be hot for most, in the middle to upper 90s with a few areas hitting 100 degrees, but at least we’re not breaking heat records like yesterday. Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast for our Friday with highs remaining in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Skies mostly dry out again by the weekend, minus a few spotty sea-breeze showers in Deep East Texas on Saturday, and we’re back to 100+ degree heat each afternoon. Most of next week will likely trend the same way thanks to persistent higher pressure shutting down most of our rain chances. Highs could climb upwards of 103 on Monday meaning our main messaging goes back to heat safety. If you start making those outdoor weekend plans, already intend to pack LOTS of water.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Brette Kohring
Barnes out at Angelina College, Kohring named head coach

Latest News

John gives hearty laugh while discussing bright future dreams
John, 15, maintains “life is beautiful” attitude amid quest for forever family
After nearly two decades of renovations the historic church could be close to opening to the...
Historic Zion Baptist Hill Church renovation close to completion
35 acres in this field burnt following a hay bale operation Tuesday evening.
20 agencies respond to help Gun Barrel City firefighters battle 35 acre fire
In 2019, a portion of the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Alto was destroyed by a tornado.
New mosaic underway at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site