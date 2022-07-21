Webxtra: Gavin Kensmil discusses upcoming pro career in France

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Webxtra: Former 'Jack Gavin kensmil talks about heading to France for pro basketball
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent SFA grad Gavin Kensmil is in The Netherlands, getting ready for a professional basketball career.

Kensmil talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about his next stop on his basketball journey in this webxtra.

Aix-Maurienne that plays in the LNB Pro B league. The native of Paramaribo, Suriname has a unique basketball journey. It started by playing in high school aged basketball in Spain before heading to Iona for college. After a year, Kensmil went to Navarro Junior College and then ended up with the Lumberjacks for three seasons. Kensmil earned First-Team All-WAC honors in his final season with SFA.

Kurstyn Harden returns to Pineywoods, joins Ladyjacks
TCU RB, Mount Enterprise alum Kendre Miller lands on Doak Walker watchlist
