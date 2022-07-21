Webxtra: Gavin Kensmil discusses upcoming pro career in France

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent SFA grad Gavin Kensmil is in The Netherlands, getting ready for a professional basketball career.

Kensmil talked to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames about his next stop on his basketball journey in this webxtra.

Aix-Maurienne that plays in the LNB Pro B league. The native of Paramaribo, Suriname has a unique basketball journey. It started by playing in high school aged basketball in Spain before heading to Iona for college. After a year, Kensmil went to Navarro Junior College and then ended up with the Lumberjacks for three seasons. Kensmil earned First-Team All-WAC honors in his final season with SFA.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.