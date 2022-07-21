Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

WebXtra: New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin

The Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry help open a shelter for the homeless or anyone else that needs a roof over their heads.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New Orleans native Angel Nicholas is in Lufkin, TX with the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry to help open a shelter for the homeless or anyone else that needs a roof over their heads.

The shelter is scheduled to open next Monday, July 25. It’s located at 907 Kurth Drive. The shelter even has transportation available for anyone that needs it.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Brette Kohring
Barnes out at Angelina College, Kohring named head coach

Latest News

New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
Garrison ISD to train school employees to carry guns on campus
John gives hearty laugh while discussing bright future dreams
John, 15, maintains “life is beautiful” attitude amid quest for forever family
After nearly two decades of renovations the historic church could be close to opening to the...
Historic Zion Baptist Hill Church renovation close to completion