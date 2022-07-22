Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Big Bend National Park: Visitor fatality on the Chimneys Trail

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Thursday, July 21, at 7:45 p.m., Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received notice of a fatality along the Chimneys Trail.

Rangers responded, and a deceased 75-year-old male from Houston was located around a ½ mile from the trailhead. There was no obvious cause of death.

The Chimneys Trail is a moderately-difficult hike to a series in the western desert of the park.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” s Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz stated. “And our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

Summer temperatures in Big Bend are extreme. Temperatures over most of the park reach 100+ degrees by late morning and increase to exceedingly dangerous levels until long after sunset. On Thursday afternoon, the temperatures along the Chimneys Trail exceeded 104 degrees.

Park Rangers wish to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat. Hikers should be prepared to carry and drink one gallon of water per day, and to plan on being off desert trails by noon.

