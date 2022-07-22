Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Denning Rural Water System customers

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Denning Rural Water System reports that due to a loss of pressure at the plant, a boil water notice was issued Thursday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Denning Rural Water System at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

