Ending the week with some pockets of beneficial rainfall

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time in a week, we had some scattered, heavy downpours propagating across east Texas. The rain activity has combined with the added cloud cover to keep a lid on our temperatures today, which was a welcome sight to see.

With better rain coverage today, all Heat Advisories were dropped for our area. There is a chance that these Heat Advisories could be re-issued over the weekend, especially on Sunday when those heat index values are expected to top out over 105-degrees.

We will keep a low-end, 20% chance of isolated showers for Saturday afternoon before those rain chances go by the wayside for Sunday and early next week.

Daytime highs will hover in the upper 90′s on Saturday before most of us see the triple digits return by Sunday afternoon as we revert to hot and dry conditions under the July sun.

With triple digit heat expected to return late this weekend and early next week, please continue to take those heat precautions seriously be limiting time outdoors, staying hydrated, and listening to your body.

There is some cautious optimism that next week may feature some isolated, daily downpours returning to our region as the heat dome weakens considerably and shifts away from Texas. It would still be hot, but at least we could get rid of the excessive heat and perhaps see some daily downpours coming into play along the sea breeze front during the middle-to-latter part of the week.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half inch in the next week, with some areas possibly receiving more in the heavier downpours.

