Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Heat Advisory issued for portions of East Texas.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off today a muggy start this Friday in the middle to upper 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures this afternoon will trend a bit cooler, but still hot, in the middle to upper 90s with a few drier areas potentially hitting the 100 degree mark. The reason for our slightly cooler temps is due to another chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Severe weather is not likely, but some pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible at times. Skies mostly dry out again by the weekend, minus some spotty thundershowers developing along a sea-breeze on Saturday, and we’re back to around 100 degree heat each afternoon. Most of next week will likely trend the same toasty way thanks to persistent higher pressure shutting down most of our rain chances. Highs could climb upwards of 102 by Tuesday meaning our main messaging goes back to heat safety. If you start making those outdoor weekend plans, already intend to pack LOTS of water.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed by Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary (left), and Adriana...
‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Slightly better rain chances enter the picture as we round out the week
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast