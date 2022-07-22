Friday’s Weather: Showers and isolated thunderstorms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off today a muggy start this Friday in the middle to upper 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures this afternoon will trend a bit cooler, but still hot, in the middle to upper 90s with a few drier areas potentially hitting the 100 degree mark. The reason for our slightly cooler temps is due to another chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Severe weather is not likely, but some pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible at times. Skies mostly dry out again by the weekend, minus some spotty thundershowers developing along a sea-breeze on Saturday, and we’re back to around 100 degree heat each afternoon. Most of next week will likely trend the same toasty way thanks to persistent higher pressure shutting down most of our rain chances. Highs could climb upwards of 102 by Tuesday meaning our main messaging goes back to heat safety. If you start making those outdoor weekend plans, already intend to pack LOTS of water.

