Lufkin ISD names indoor facility after Panther great T.J. Turner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For years it was simple known as “the indoor”, but now there is a name on the athletic practice facility.

The Lufkin ISD school board passed an agenda item to rename the facility after T.J. Turner. After a great career for the Pack, Turner went on to the University of Houston and also played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. He was selected by the “fins” in the 1986 Draft. He was a third round choice and 81st pick overall.

Turner died in 2009 at the age of 46 from complications following a stroke.

