Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

No-bake berry-Nutella pie by Mama Steph

A delicious no-bake, six ingredient pie anyone can make!
A delicious no-bake, six ingredient pie anyone can make!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a recipe for a cool, tasty treat that even a novice cook can make. Only six ingredients to make this chocolate-y, berry-studded creation.

No-bake berry-Nutella pie

Ingredients:

One chocolate cookie pie crust

2 blocks cream cheese, softened

1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (like Nutella, but many stores have their own brand)

1/2 cup condensed milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pint strawberries, washed, trimmed and sliced (You can also use raspberries, etc.)

Method:

Line the bottom of the pie crust with a single layer of strawberry slices. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, condensed milk, Nutella and vanilla extract. Blend with electric mixer until smooth and uniform in color.

Pour the filling over the strawberries in the pie crust. Smooth the top. If desired, top with strawberry slices for decoration.

Chill for about four hours before slicing up with a warm knife. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed by Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary (left), and Adriana...
‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth

Latest News

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini
These beautiful, rustic fruit pies are really delicious and equally easy to make. Use your...
Mini fruit galettes by Casie Buck from Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Mini fruit galettes by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast