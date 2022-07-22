Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports a robbery suspect threatened a Sally Beauty Supply clerk with a gun Friday morning.

Police are looking for a white man who appeared to be in his 40s, wearing a black shirt, baseball cap, and blue jeans.

According to police he displayed a gun and threatened the clerk around 10:30 a.m. He left with hair trimmers, clippers, and cash from the register.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.