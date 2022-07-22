Prosecutors seek 5th conviction tied to ex-cop be overturned

HOUSTON (AP) - A judge says a man who has been serving a 25-year prison sentence based mostly on testimony from an ex-Houston police officer whose cases are being reviewed following a 2019 deadly drug raid should have his conviction overturned.

Prosecutors say Frederick Jeffery was convicted in April 2018 for possessing methamphetamine based mostly on evidence and testimony from former Houston officer Gerald Goines.

The ex-officer’s casework is being reviewed after allegations he lied in getting a search warrant that led to a drug raid in which a couple was killed.

Prosecutors allege Goines lied in Jeffery’s case.

During a Thursday court hearing, a judge agreed that Jeffery’s conviction should be overturned. Goines’ attorney denies her client did anything wrong.

