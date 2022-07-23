Central sending four teams to Dixie Softball World Series

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Most youth baseball and softball leagues are happy to just send one team to a world series, but Central is stingy and is taking four teams to the World Series.

Central is send their 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U All-Stars to the Dixie Softball World Series.

“Most years we play all-stars right after league ball and we are done,” Central softball president Jimmy Scott said. “To keep them going this long is pretty neat. We are just getting ready to take these girls to the games.”

The 10U, 12U and 15U tames will play in Louisiana and the 8U team will be heading to Georgia. Good luck to all of the girls.

