Houston area police officer shot in the face by carjacking suspect

Missouri City Officer Crystal Sepulveda
Missouri City Officer Crystal Sepulveda
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX) — Missouri City Police Officer Crystal Sepulveda is expected to make a full recovery after she was shot in the face and her foot by a carjacking suspect early Saturday morning.

Police officers rushed the wounded Sepulveda, 29, to the a nearby emergency room.

“She is a strong officer and she will make it through this,” said Lance Bothel, the assistant police chief in Missouri City.

During a news conference Saturday, Bothel said officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Buffalo Run at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police officers soon spotted the stolen vehicle, which was reportedly involved in an aggravated robbery in north Harris County.

The suspect driving the vehicle allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase began.

The Missouri City police officers then requested assistance from Houston Police Department officers.

The suspect reportedly wrecked the stolen vehicle in the 15000 block of Corsair and ran into the neighborhood.

Police said the suspect then fired several rounds at the officers, wounding Sepulveda.

When officers surrounded the suspect, he allegedly opened fired again.

This time, the officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

He has not yet been identified by police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

