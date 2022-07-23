Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Police say a newborn baby had to be taken to the hospital after the child was left on a doorstep of a random home. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a situation where they say a newborn baby was abandoned outside in the heat at a random home’s front door.

The Mesa Police Department reports that a woman inside the home notified officers of the child at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Arizona’s Family, the female resident told police that someone rang the doorbell and thought it was a package delivery. However, she found the baby on the ground when opening the door and called 911.

Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t appear to be more than a day old. The child was taken to a hospital for observation and expected to be OK.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

The National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for central Arizona on Friday, where temperatures were expected to reach as high as 111 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed by Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary (left), and Adriana...
‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery
Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Parvo Outbreak At Animal Clinic
Spence and White vet hospital caring for parvo outbreak puppies
Blueberry Farm Heat Impact
Blueberry farm finishing growing season strong, despite high temperatures
Car Show For Alzheimer's
Drive to Remember Auto Show Rolls into Longview
Hwy 110 Multi Fatality Crash
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
LEVERETTS CHAPEL ISD MEETING KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-22-2
LEVERETTS CHAPEL ISD MEETING KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-22-22