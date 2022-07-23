Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction

An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and...
An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and could sell for a very high price.(RR AUCTION)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 45-year-old computer may become one of the most expensive ever sold.

That’s because it was owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs.

An original prototype for Apple’s first desktop computer is going on the auction block.

The Apple I was hand soldered in 1976 by co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.(RR AUCTION)

The pair used it to demo their technology and secure their first major order.

The bidding is already up to more than $200,000 with the auction continuing until Aug. 18.

Analysts believe the computer could sell for as high as $500,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Amerie Jo Garza, a girl killed by Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary (left), and Adriana...
‘You have no right to judge my son’: Mother of Uvalde gunman retorts after she is confronted by victim’s family
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin
Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery
Police looking for suspect in Lufkin beauty supply store robbery
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire breaks out in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Outside the school
Leverett’s Chapel ISD school board reaches quorum after multiple cancellations
Angelina County farmer’s market employee gives proper plant watering advice
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night