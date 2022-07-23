Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Inaugural Art Chalk Day in Lufkin brings creativity out in the open

By Brian Jordan
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The first Art Chalk Day in Lufkin is being held right before the children head back to school. The event has a wide array of arts and crafts like chalk, water colors and the Fly Hip Hop group from Houston to teach the kids about the dance style. The event aims to help inspire creativity in kids and help push them toward the arts.

