Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny/clear skies this evening.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(KLTV/KTRE)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy/mostly sunny to mostly clear/clear skies tonight. Temperatures will stay on the warm side through the evening hours, eventually dropping into the upper 70s overnight. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 90s and low 100s, with mostly sunny skies. Like Saturday afternoon, there will be a chance for shower/thundershower activity in Deep East Texas on Sunday. While rain across the area the last few days has been needed and was great, unfortunately not much more is expected in the next handful of days.

Through the rest of the weekend into next week, we’ll generally be looking at mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and low triple digits. By next weekend though, some changes could be in store for our forecast. Low to moderate rain chances are in the forecast for next Friday and the weekend, and while I don’t want to be too optimistic, it looks like highs could be as cool as the low to mid 90s. This will be part of the forecast to watch for the next few days to see how things pan out as week go into next week. Have a great evening.

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast