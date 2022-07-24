Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll-area homicide is currently under investigation.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post that a victim, identified as Ashley Schaefer, 35, was found deceased in her home early Sunday morning on Burkhalter Hollow in the Diboll area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

