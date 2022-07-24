Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missouri City Police Officer was shot in the face by an armed carjacking suspect

According to a recent Facebook post from the Midland Police Department, Officer Crystal Sepulveda with the Missouri City, Texas Police Department was shot in the face and foot by an armed carjacking suspect early this morning.
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a recent Facebook post from the Midland Police Department, Officer Crystal Sepulveda with the Missouri City, Texas Police Department was shot in the face and foot by an armed carjacking suspect early this morning.

She is a 3 year veteran with the Missouri City, Texas Police Department.

Officials say that Officer Crystal Sepulveda is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

