Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Big Bend hiker, 75, found dead amid extreme heat

(Pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 75-year-old Houston man has died while hiking alone last week at Big Bend National Park.

David Elkowitz, the park’s deputy superintendent, says the body of the man was found Thursday about a half-mile (0.80 km) from the start of a trail.

The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. Officials were still trying to determine a cause of death but summer heat at the park can be extreme. On Thursday afternoon, temperatures along the trail where the man’s body was found exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A portion of South First Street in Lufkin is blocked by a truck's trailer load.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life

Latest News

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas
A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County.
Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident
Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky