Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina & Neches River Authority reports due to low water pressure the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system is under a boil water notice.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.

If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call 512-239-4691.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A portion of South First Street in Lufkin is blocked by a truck's trailer load.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Brette Kohring
Barnes out at Angelina College, Kohring named head coach

Latest News

A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Hope Smith with her horse "Fritter" after their showcase performance.
Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
Texas Taco Bell sued over manager throwing boiling water at customers resolving incorrect order
generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide