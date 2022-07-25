Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina & Neches River Authority reports due to low water pressure the Prairie Grove Utilities public water system is under a boil water notice.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.

If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call 512-239-4691.

