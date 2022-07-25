Businesses donate furniture to furnish Buckner Family Pathway apartments

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Getting that degree and a chance at a better life will be a little easier for three single mothers.

It’s thanks to a donation of furniture and decorations to furnish three apartments in Lufkin.

Buckner Family Pathways is a program that helps single mothers who are getting their education.

Program director, Holly Valentine, says the mothers attend either Angelina college or SFA to earb their degree.

“Buckner family pathways has been around for almost 25 years. We are a self-sufficiency program for single moms who are getting their degree” Valentine says.

Walmart, Ashley Furniture and Coca-Cola all came together to adopt three apartments to furnish.

Valentine says Walmart has been in partnership with the program for about a year.

Walmart came to me and said they wanted to do a community project, and they wanted some ideas of what they could do to help the family pathways program. And we have a lot of empty apartments that we normally have to fully furnish ourselves, and I just throughout the idea ‘hey why don’t ya’ll adopt these apartments and fully furnish them” Valentine said.

From there Walmart brought on Ashley Furniture and Coca-Cola on the project.

“Between the three of them, they are going to fully furnish the apartments with everything that a house would need, and the additional part was providing the decorations and all the accessories” Valentine said.

This is the first time Buckner Family Pathways has received any community involvement with the apartments.

“Well, it’s just wonderful to see these organizations coming together and providing this service. Because right now, we are a nonprofit and funding is tight, and so normally we provide all those furnishings out of our local budget and just by having that benefit of having that already done financially helps us tremendously” Valentine said.

These donations also help new residents feel at home.

“It also gives the new residents moving in the sense of pride that someone really thought out what they wanted to do to make that apartment extra special” Valentine said.

Valentine says families will move into the apartments in the fall.

