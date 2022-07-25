Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Hot and humid again today with lots of sunshine and there’s not much change to the forecast through much of the work week. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 70s late tonight with light south winds. Sunny and hot again tomorrow with high temperatures reaching the lower triple digits by afternoon. Much the same for Wednesday and Thursday, but by Friday, some changes work their way into the forecast. A very slight chance for rain Friday could increase a bit into the weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. This should keep temperatures out of the triple digits for the weekend and those lucky places that see rain could see even cooler afternoons.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.