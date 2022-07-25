Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive a second time for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months.
Patrick’s campaign says the 72-year-old tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms. Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.
His campaign said Sunday the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.
Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.
