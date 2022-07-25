Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive a second time for COVID-19

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months.

Patrick’s campaign says the 72-year-old tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms. Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.

His campaign said Sunday the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.

Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A portion of South First Street in Lufkin is blocked by a truck's trailer load.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life

Latest News

Big Bend hiker, 75, found dead amid extreme heat
Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas
A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County.
Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident
Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll