Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander.

Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him into Dallas early Saturday.

The man then stopped on a freeway and continued to fire, hitting a bystander before the officer fatally shot him.

Police say the bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not named the driver or the bystander. Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, who have not responded to a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
A portion of South First Street in Lufkin is blocked by a truck's trailer load.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life

Latest News

Big Bend hiker, 75, found dead amid extreme heat
A man drowned in the Willow Springs area of Lake Texoma in Bryan County.
Man dies in Lake Texoma drowning incident
Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky