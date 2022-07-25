Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tax Free Weekend August 5th through the 7th

Save some money when shopping for back-to-school clothing and supplies
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-7.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

  • the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or,
  • the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

