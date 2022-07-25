Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.

A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10...
A man with ties to Sherman on the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" was captured in Bryan County on Monday.(Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas 10 most wanted fugitives)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive John Robert Havener was captured and arrested overnight.

Undersheriff Joey Tucker says Havener, 52 was initially arrested by Durant PD on a traffic violation and gave officers a fake name.

Once arrested, Bryan County Sheriff John Christian received an anonymous tip that Havener was in the county’s custody under the name of Glen Barnet

“He’s going to be in Bryan County till he finishes stuff here now I guess and then Texas will have the opportunity to grab him up,” says Tucker.

Havener is facing four charges, all related to possession and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating Diboll-area homicide
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
A portion of South First Street in Lufkin is blocked by a truck's trailer load.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Standoff generic image
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Camp V has a partnership with Workforce Solutions East Texas to help veterans with the job...
National ‘Hire a Veteran Day’ encourages employers to consider hiring skilled veterans
Businesses, Lufkin nonprofit help furnish apartments for single mothers
A grass fire has spread into a neighborhood, catching several homes on fire in Balch Springs.
26 homes damaged or destroyed by out-of-control grass fire in Balch Springs
Flying Mig
East Texas pilot restores antique Russian fighter jet